Seasons greetings exchanged at the Presidential Palace

President Myriam Spiteri Debono hosted the traditional season's greetings event at the Presidential Palace in Valletta on Saturday, a significant annual gathering that brings together the country's top dignitaries.

During the event, Spiteri Debono was joined by her spouse, Dr Spiteri Debono, and together they welcomed Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife, Lydia Abela.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech and his wife Anne-Marie and Archbishop Charles Scicluna also exchanged greetings with the President.

The President also hosted a range of other high-ranking officials, including ministers, and parliamentary secretaries.