President visits L-Istrina in its final preparations

President Myriam Spiteri Debono observed the final preparations for L-Istrina 2024, which takes place annually on December 26, during a visit to the Sports Complex in Kirkop.

President Spiteri Debono stated, "The needs are great," emphasising the importance of community support during the festive season.

The event is a yearly charity initiative aimed at raising funds for those in need, organised by the Malta Community Chest Fund.

She called upon the generosity of the Maltese and Gozitan people to contribute to this festival of solidarity, which unites the nation in charitable efforts.

L-Istrina is known for its 12-hour televised broadcast featuring various presenters and personalities from Malta's main television stations.

The event will kick off at noon with messages from high-ranking officials and continue until midnight, showcasing the collective effort to support vulnerable communities.

Accompanying the President during her visit were Sina Bugeja, Chairperson of the Malta Community Chest Fund, and several officials