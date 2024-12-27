Labour Party remembers parcel bomb murder victim Karin Grech

The Labour Party has saluted the memory of Karin Grech, killed by a parcel bomb 47 years ago at the height of the doctors’ dispute with government.

Grech, who was only 15 years old, was the daughter of former Labour MP Edwin Grech, a gynaecologist who acted as a strike breaker in the 1977 dispute.

Edwin Grech had been socially ostracised by the medical community because he refused to join the strike. The parcel bomb that killed his daughter and injured his younger son on 28 December was wrapped in Christmas wrapping and addressed to him.

Nobody has ever been charged with Karin’s murder, which was described by the court during civil proceedings for damages as a “political murder”. In 2011, Prof. Grech and his family were awarded €420,000 in damages for the fatal bombing.

On the eve of Karin Grech’s murder anniversary, the highest echelons of the Labour Party led by Prime Minister Robert Abela laid flowers at the foot of the monument commemorating the girl in San Gwann.

Abela said Karin was killed because of “hate”. “Hate must never be part of this country because it destroys our serenity, prosperity and peace and as a country we should always remain united for peace and against division,” the Prime Minister said.

He also saluted the memory of Edwin Grech, who died in March last year at the age of 94 never to see justice being done for his daughter’s murder.

“Politics should serve as a means to improve people’s lives and this is why acts of hatred such as character assassination through unjust and vile attacks should not be tolerated,” Abela said, recalling the sacrifices Prof. Grech went through to serve his patients.

The Prime Minister said no one should escape justice.