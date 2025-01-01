What to expect in 2025

2025 is shaping up to be an important one for Malta, with a series of significant political events, judicial milestones, and policy discussions set to take centre stage. From parliamentary debates to high-profile court cases and Donald Trump’s presidency, Malta is poised for a year of disruption that could shape its future

Euthanasia White Paper

Malta is set to discuss a highly sensitive issue in 2025 with the release of a White Paper on assisted dying. This positions Malta alongside the few European Union countries addressing the issue. There are currently only six EU member states that allow individuals to end their own lives.

In an interview with MaltaToday, Reforms Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg confirmed that this discussion would take place in the new year, although no specific date was provided.

The discussion will eventually result in a Bill that will be tabled in parliament. It is unclear whether a Bill permitting voluntary euthanasia would receive support from the Opposition since the party has not pronounced itself on the matter.

Yorgen Fenech trial

Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of masterminding the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, is expected to stand trial in 2025. Fenech, who holds the record for the longest period of preventive custody in Malta, is currently awaiting a trial date that is anticipated to capture the nation’s attention for days.

In January, the magistrate overseeing the proceedings will issue a decree regarding Fenech’s latest bail request, while the Police Commissioner is set to report his findings following an investigation into podcasts that breached a court order by discussing the murder case.

That said, it could be several months into 2025 before the trial date is confirmed since within legal circles speculation that the “trial is imminent” has long been doing the rounds.

Labour co-option

A new face is expected in parliament as the new year rolls over. The Prime Minister is set to co-opt a replacement for the seat that will be vacated by government MP Randolph de Battista, who was appointed ambassador to various international organisations in Geneva.

MaltaToday reported that two individuals were promised the seat. Sources suggest that Prime Minister Robert Abela has shortlisted Nigel Vella and Yana Borg Debono Grech. Vella, a former ministry spokesperson in the Home Affairs Ministry, could help boost the PL’s popularity in the First District.

Meanwhile, Borg Debono Grech is the Labour Party’s most popular candidate in the Birkirkara council. She is the third generation of her family to enter politics with the Labour Party, being the daughter of former Birkirkara mayor Joanne Debono Grech and the granddaughter of former PL MP and minister Joe Debono Grech. Sources have suggested that Borg Debono Grech’s co-option could be a strategic move by Abela to strengthen ties with her family, who maintain strong support among Labour voters in the locality.

Malta Vision 2050

In 2050, the government will unveil its long-term socio-economic plan, Malta Vision 2050. The plan will serve as a framework for the country’s economic, social, and environmental development, with a focus on priority areas such as digital innovation, infrastructure, education, health, sustainability, and labour market demographics.

The plan is expected to address the challenges posed by climate change, technological advancements, demographic shifts, population growth, and the evolving dynamics of international markets. Little is known about the specific contents of the plan or whether it will effectively tackle the issues it seeks to resolve.

A key component of the plan will be aligning Malta with the EU’s climate neutrality target for 2050, a central objective of the European Green Deal.

Labour migration policy reform

Following consultations with stakeholders, the government is also set to launch a reform of its labour market policy. Employment Minister Byron Camilleri stated that the new policy aims to strengthen workers' rights and improve employee retention rates.

The minister highlighted that two key pillars of the new policy will focus on training, upskilling, and reskilling Maltese workers, as well as adopting a skills-based approach to attracting foreign labour.

This follows previous, less comprehensive measures aimed at addressing migrant labour, such as the government’s decision to stop accepting new foreign workers in certain sectors, including the taxi and courier industries.

New traffic measures

The first quarter of 2025 is expected to see decisions being made regarding measures to reduce traffic congestion across Malta. In November 2024, Transport Minister Chris Bonett announced several proposals that would be discussed by stakeholders.

At the time, he stated that the government would begin implementing the measures in 2025 after the consultation process concludes. The goal is to complete the implementation within 18 months. It remains unclear which specific targets will be rolled out in the coming year.

New political parties

2025 will also see the birth of a new centrist political party in Malta, to be fronted by independent candidate Arnold Cassola, who secured almost 13,000 first-count votes in the European Parliament election. Cassola has been working on the project with several people and in December he also addressed the congress of the European Democratic Party, a centrist political platform that includes French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou.

Another new political party, Partit Malta Progressiva, will also be born in 2025, fronted by former Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer and former policy advisor to Helena Dalli, Silvan Agius.

Donald Trump’s second inauguration

On 20 January 2025, Donald Trump will be sworn in as US president for a second term after a landslide victory in the 2024 election. From then, the world will closely watch which promises he will keep and how they will shape global politics. Trump has promised he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine in a single day, which could signal his initial priorities. The EU, in particular, will be watching for developments on tariffs, as Trump has threatened a trade war with several countries, including Canada and China.

Whatever his plans, Trump is bound to make headlines in the early days of his presidency, especially after he vowed not to become a dictator “except for day one.”