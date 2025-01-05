PN claim Abela wants to stop magisterial inquiries because he is ‘bound by diabolical pact’

"With his comments, Robert Abela confirmed that he is terrified of truth and justice because he knows that, like his predecessor, he is leading a government riddled with corruption, with one minister after another being implicated in serious cases of corruption, abuse of power, and misconduct,” the PN said on Sunday.

The party was reacting to Abela’s comment during One TV’s Paperscan in which he reiterated the need for a reform in the way magisterial inquiries are conducted.

On Friday news emerged that Magistrate Charmaine Galea presented her findings to the Attorney General a few days prior with a recommendation to charge Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi and several other people and companies.

The PN reiterated its call for the Attorney General to immediately publish the 17 Black inquiry report so that the "Maltese and Gozitan people can know the extent of the theft through corruption."

"This morning, Robert Abela conveniently forgot to mention that the Electrogas powerstation project was created by the Labour Party specifically for corruption, involving the highest-ranking exponents of the Labour government, including Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri, who openly admitted they always followed Joseph Muscat's instructions."

The party highlighted that many significant corruption cases during the Labour government were only brought to light through magistrates' inquiries, noting, "no independent action was ever taken by the Attorney General or the Commissioner of Police."

"We will resist, by all means necessary and with full force, any move by Robert Abela to deprive or diminish every Maltese and Gozitan citizen's right to request a magistrates' inquiry," the PN insisted.

They criticised Abela for what they described as a "scandalous" attempt to change laws that protect citizens' rights to seek justice, especially after months of criticism directed at the country's judges and magistrates.