Y-plated cabs saw dramatic growth after the pandemic

The number of Y-plated cabs doubled between 2020 and 2024, increasing fivefold since 2012, according to official statistics published recently.

This data comes from a recent inventory of Malta’s vehicle stock, tabled in parliament, which details the number of vehicles across various registration categories. It highlighted how the country’s vehicle fleet has diversified over the past decade, particularly in the years following the pandemic.

Furthermore, the number of personally owned light passenger cars has continued to rise each year, with nearly 68,000 more since 2012.

But the data shows that the rate of annual increase in the number of personal cars has slowed down, particularly in the post-pandemic years, where it fell to less than 2%.

The largest increase in private cars since 2012 occurred during Labour's first year in government, between 2013 and 2014, when 9,572 new cars were registered, representing a 3.9% increase in a single year. This was followed by an 8,264 increase (3.2%) between 2014 and 2015.

However, in subsequent years, between 2015 and 2019, the annual rate of increase dropped below 3%, and after 2019, it fell to less than 2%. The lowest increase was recorded between 2021 and 2022, with only 2,192 new cars added to Malta’s roads, possibly a reflection of the inflationary pressures that characterised the post-pandemic period, even though car owners were spared from any petrol price hikes, which the government absorbed.

Moreover, while the number of personal cars surged from 242,149 to 288,062 between 2012 and 2018—an increase of 19%—their growth slowed in subsequent years, rising to 310,822 in 2024, a 7.9% increase over 2018. Overall, the number of personal cars grew by 28% between 2012 and 2024.

But while the annual increase in personal cars has slowed, the total number of light passenger cars, including taxis and rental cars, in Malta has grown from 249,612 in 2012 to 327,627 in 2024—a staggering 31% increase over 12 years.

A more diversified fleet

The period also saw a notable rise in motorcycles, e-bicycles, and Y-plated cabs. However, the data also reveals that the greater availability of transport options has not led to a decrease in private car ownership.

The data also highlights greater diversification in vehicles. In 2012, Malta had only 288 buses, a figure that dropped to 238 the following year. At the time, there were no scooters or quads, just 879 Y-plated cabs, 3,264 rental cars with QZ plates, and 3,029 K-plated rental cars. Twelve years later, the number of route buses has risen by 74%, reaching 498, while QZ-plated rental cars have increased by 245% to 11,264.

Y-plated cabs have also seen an even more dramatic rise, growing by 459% to reach 4,917, with the most significant increase occurring between 2021 and 2023 when their numbers rose from 2,575 to 4,787. The growth slowed slightly between 2023 and 2024, with an increase of 230 cabs.

Privately owned motorcycles and electric bicycles, which are grouped together, have also surged, increasing by 238% from 15,568 in 2012 to 43,980 in 2024.

In contrast, some transport modes have seen little or no growth. White taxis have slightly declined, from 291 to 286, while coaches have increased modestly, from 345 to 397. Y-plated minibuses dropped significantly, from 270 to 92, even as privately owned minibuses increased from 837 to 1,545. Maltese roads now also host 173 rented quads, 1,196 privately owned quads, and 356 e-kick scooters.

However, one transport alternative disappeared entirely between 2023 and 2024. Rented scooters, which had grown from 174 in 2020 to 4,242 in 2023, were eliminated following legislative changes. Although privately owned scooters were not banned, their numbers only increased by 60 during this period. Presently there are only 356 scooters in Malta.

The data also highlights that the increase in buses has not reduced private transportation. While the number of buses rose over the 12-year period, the pandemic caused a temporary decline, with the fleet shrinking from 450 in 2019 to 435 in 2020 only to increase to 498 by 2024. This means that compared to 2012 when the whole island was serviced by 288 buses, the number of buses has increased by 210.

Post-pandemic trends

The pandemic triggered a significant increase in privately owned motorcycles and e-bicycles, whose numbers rose from 29,034 in 2019 to 31,163 in 2020 and 34,657 in 2021. While rented motorcycles with QZ plates declined from 1,231 to 942 during the first year of the pandemic, their numbers rebounded to 1,414 by mid-2024.

Y-plated cabs also experienced a dip during the pandemic, falling from 2,575 in 2019 to 2,340 in 2020. However, they surged to 3,639 by 2022 and 4,787 in 2023. Moreover, rented scooters saw rapid growth during the pandemic, increasing from 174 in 2020 to 998 in 2021 and 4,242 by 2023 before being banned.

Despite the increased intensity of construction, the number of road tractors has only risen by 100 since 2012. However, vehicles carrying merchandise have increased by 31%, reaching 54,414. Overall, Malta’s entire vehicle fleet has grown from 314,510 in 2012 to 440,163 in 2024—an increase of 40%.