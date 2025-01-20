Mellieħa residents seek second Auditor General investigation into land transfer

Mellieħa residents, local councillors and NGO Il-Kollettiv, have formally requested the Auditor General to investigate the transfer of a public open space from the Lands Authority to a private developer.

The agreement in question, signed in August 2022, concerns a site located between Triq is-Salib and Triq Salvu Camilleri, which has been awarded on perpetual emphyteusis to developer Roderick Conti of 121 Property Services for an annual fee of €151,212.

The developer plans to use the site for a controversial project comprising a 26-room guesthouse, 28 apartments, 12 underground garages, and 28 overground car spaces. Residents have voiced their opposition, citing the loss of an open space serving the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Drawing parallels with the contentious Mellieħa Heights case, residents have also requested a second investigation into this latest agreement. "Residents deserve transparency about developments that impact their community, especially when public land is being handed over for private development at questionable rates," Il-Kollettiv stated.

The NGO also criticised the Planning Authority for fast-tracking permits for the Mellieħa Heights development following the initial inquiry request, calling it a "tacit acknowledgment" of the need for scrutiny.

This latest investigation request has been signed by residents, the mayor, deputy mayor, three local councillors, Il-Kollettiv, and politician Arnold Cassola.

Adding to their concerns, the residents and local council have recently appealed a separate permit granted in just six weeks to T&S Developments for 109 apartments on the Mellieħa Heights green space. This development is proceeding despite the land transfer still being under review by the National Audit Office.

The residents stressed the importance of protecting public spaces and ensuring accountability in public land transactions.