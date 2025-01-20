Less than 200 breathalyser tests carried out in 2024 by police
The police have conducted only 173 breathalyser tests on motorists in all of 2024.
Responding to a parliamentary question by PN shadow minister for home affairs Darren Carabott, home affairs minister Byron Camilleri gave a breakdown of the number of breathalyser tests carried out each month in 2024.
December saw the highest number of tests, as police presence on Maltese roads is heightened due to festivities, with 27 tests conducted. The data shows that 19 of those motorists were found to have exceeded the legal limit.
|Month
|Tests carried out
|Positive tests
|January
|9
|5
|February
|15
|6
|March
|18
|4
|April
|17
|12
|May
|13
|9
|June
|11
|9
|July
|13
|5
|August
|10
|5
|September
|11
|7
|October
|14
|8
|November
|15
|4
|December
|27
|19
Outside of January, the highest number of tests carried out was 18 tests in March, where four drivers had exceeded the legal limit.
In Malta, police officers can only conduct breathalyser tests on motorists if there is reasonable suspicion. Earlier this month, the director general of the Insurance Association Malta called for a change in the law that would permit police officers to carry out more tests all year round.
Here, director-general Adrian Galea quoted a number of studies carried out by the association, noting that only 3% of motorists involved in non-minor accidents were made to undergo a breathalyser test.
Meanwhile, responding to another parliamentary question raised by Darren Carabott, the home affairs minister said that the police are in possession of 18 breathalyser kits spread out across Malta and Gozo.
Camilleri explained that during training, police recruits are taught how and when to use breathalyser kits, as they are taught what constitutes reasonable suspicions according to law.