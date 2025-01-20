Less than 200 breathalyser tests carried out in 2024 by police

The police have conducted only 173 breathalyser tests on motorists in all of 2024.

Responding to a parliamentary question by PN shadow minister for home affairs Darren Carabott, home affairs minister Byron Camilleri gave a breakdown of the number of breathalyser tests carried out each month in 2024.

December saw the highest number of tests, as police presence on Maltese roads is heightened due to festivities, with 27 tests conducted. The data shows that 19 of those motorists were found to have exceeded the legal limit.

Month Tests carried out Positive tests January 9 5 February 15 6 March 18 4 April 17 12 May 13 9 June 11 9 July 13 5 August 10 5 September 11 7 October 14 8 November 15 4 December 27 19

Outside of January, the highest number of tests carried out was 18 tests in March, where four drivers had exceeded the legal limit.

In Malta, police officers can only conduct breathalyser tests on motorists if there is reasonable suspicion. Earlier this month, the director general of the Insurance Association Malta called for a change in the law that would permit police officers to carry out more tests all year round.

Here, director-general Adrian Galea quoted a number of studies carried out by the association, noting that only 3% of motorists involved in non-minor accidents were made to undergo a breathalyser test.