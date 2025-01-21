'Government has given up trying to solve health crisis,' PN says

The Nationalist Party stated that government has given up trying to solve the crisis in the health sector.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PN said that “instead of focusing on trying to solve problems created by his government, the health minister prefers to launch baseless attacks on the Partit Nazzjonalista, which is trying to provide solutions.” The opposition also flagged the “attacks” on the Medical Association of Malta.

The union is currently in a trade dispute with the government over an outsourcing agreement that allows non-serious emergency patients at Mater Dei Hospital to be sent to private hospitals for treatment. The union has instructed doctors not to refer patients under this agreement, saying the government failed to consult them before signing it.

The PN took issue with the fact that minister Jo Etienne Abela compared the local health sector situation with that of London, which is under similar pressures.

The opposition urged government to “stop wasting time on personal attacks and instead sit down with all stakeholders to find a way forward together.”

The PN expressed its willingness assist government, concluding, “It is now up to the government to set aside its arrogance and listen to those with the solutions.”

The statement was signed by PN health spokesperson, Adrian Delia.