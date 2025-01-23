Antoinette Vassallo reappointed Commissioner for Children

Antoinette Vassallo has been reappointed as Commissioner for Children, marking her second term in the role.

The decision was confirmed by the Standing Committee on Social Affairs within the Ministry for Social Policy and Children's Rights, which approved her nomination.

“Over the past three years, Vassallo has continued to advocate for and strengthen the promotion and protection of children’s rights,” the ministry said. “Her mandate has been shaped by a close relationship with children and their direct participation in political decisions that affect them.”