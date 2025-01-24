2024 third driest year on record: MET Office

2024 was the third driest year on record, according to the Meteorological Office.

"Every month in 2024 recorded below-average rainfall, resulting in a total precipitation of 260mm less than the climatic norm," the MET Office said, "only 1947 and 1961 have been drier in our records, with 228.4mm and 274.2mm respectively."

This dryness was accompanied by above-average temperatures for most of the year, further worsening the drought conditions. The summer months were particularly hot, with two heatwaves striking the islands in mid-May and mid-June

July was recorded as the driest month of 2024, while November provided some rest with the highest rainfall of the year, but still below the climatic norm.

They highlighted that “October's 4.2 mm rain, falling 73.6mm below its monthly quota, contributed to the overall deficit.”

August's average temperature of 29.1°C made it the warmest month of 2024.

They pointed out that the year's peak temperature of 37.9°C was reached in July, prompting multiple warnings from the MET Office due to extreme temperatures.

Wind patterns also played a role in shaping 2024's weather, with the most frequent wind directions being West, West-Northwest, and West-Southwest.

“April stood out as one of the windiest months, experiencing five days of gale-force winds,” they said.