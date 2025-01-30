Cynicism and delayed promises plague Birżebbuġa residents

A €12 million project aimed at revitalising 1.5km of Birżebbuġa’s promenade has been met with cynicism by residents, who have described it as yet another political promise they are uncertain will materialise.

On 22 January, the government unveiled its plan to upgrade the town’s seafront with modern infrastructure and recreational spaces. In a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, it was said that the locality had been burdened by industrial growth over the years, with locals expressing frustration about developments like the Freeport, which have changed the seaside town forever.

Reacting to the announcement, residents were less than enthusiastic. Locals on social media, as well as others who spoke to MaltaToday, pointed out that the promenade project is just another addition to a list of promises that have remained stuck in bureaucracy.

In particular, three major projects were highlighted as sources of frustration. The first issue concerned the removal of oil storage tanks from the 31 March oil storage facility, located in a residential area. The plant had been closed in the summer of 2021.

Just across the road from the storage facility is the second project, known as Il-Pont tax-Shell, a pier that had been used by tankers to unload fuel at the 31 March plant. On the eve of the 2022 general election, the government had promised the pier would be opened to pedestrians and swimmers as part of a €4 million project.

Ahead of the same election, the government also promised a €40 million investment to transform the San Luċjan oil-tanking facility on the other side of the town into a family-friendly space for research and investment. The project, known as Is-Siċċa, was promised to cover an 18,000 square metre area, with residents shown flashy photomontages of what the site would look like upon completion.

MaltaToday asked the Energy Ministry about the progress of each of these promises.

Removal of tanks awaiting PA permit

A spokesperson for the ministry said that with regards to the 31st March plant, the dismantling of the storage tanks is still awaiting approval from the Planning Authority. “It is pertinent to note that the plant has officially been removed from the list of sites subject to the Control of Major Accident Hazards (COMAH) regulations. At this site, Enemed has been engaged in a months-long process to empty and clean the Birżebbuġa tanks of petrol and diesel residues, and the bottom stock has been removed.”

The spokesperson added that the pipe system connecting the tanks, as well as the system linking the plant to the pier at Birżebbuġa and the Dolphin at Marsaxlokk, has been dismantled.

Just across the road, the Pont tax-Shell’s pipes have also been cleaned and dismantled. “Project Green is conducting research, analysis, and site investigations in order to proceed to the next phases,” the spokesperson said, adding that Project Green had recently held a consultation meeting with residents to discuss ideas and designs.

“Meanwhile, site investigations and studies have commenced and are ongoing. These studies focus on assessing the stability of the existing quay structure and evaluating the surrounding environment.”

The spokesperson also mentioned that geotechnical and structural analyses of the quay are currently underway and are expected to be completed by the first half of 2025.

Oil Tanking terminal to be dismantled

Regarding the Siċċa project, the spokesperson said that the Planning Authority had conditionally approved the dismantling of the terminal. “As a result, Petromal, which operated the San Luċjan Oil Facility, issued three tenders for testing of soil and groundwater, waste removal, tank cleaning, and the dismantling of the steel tanks.”

MaltaToday was also informed that the cleaning and dismantling of the tanks had been delayed due to an “appeals process.”

The ministry spokesperson also mentioned three completed projects in the locality.

Independence Garden has been transformed into a revitalised space with 20 new trees and shaded areas. Meanwhile, a community garden in Qajjenza has become the area’s first open space, featuring recycled play equipment, planted greenery, and accessible ramps. Furthermore, the first phase of development at Bengħajsa Family Park has been completed, with plans for a 7,000-square-metre extension in progress.