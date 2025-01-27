Rebecca Buttigieg named among European Young Leaders

Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality Rebecca Buttigieg has been chosen as one of the European Young Leaders.

“This is an important and prestigious moment for me, which continues to motivate me to work passionately for the common good of our country,” Buttigieg said in a reaction on Facebook.

The European Young Leaders (EYL40) programme, led by Friends of Europe, is a unique, inventive and multistakeholder programme that aims to promote a European identity by engaging the continent’s most promising talents in initiatives that will shape Europe’s future.

The European Young Leaders represent promising European leadership from all over the continent, with a wide variety of backgrounds including politics, business, civil society, academia, arts, science and the media.

“As Malta’s Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality since 2022, Rebecca Buttigieg has spearheaded the Labour government’s efforts to tackle inequality and promote gender

rights. Her work has included launching the National Strategy against Domestic Violence, promoting distribution of free menstrual products in schools, strengthening legislation on

LGBTQ+ rights, and introducing a law to outlaw virginity testing. Before her election to Parliament in 2022, Buttigieg served as a spokesperson at Malta’s Economic and Home Affairs ministries. During Malta’s EU presidency in 2017, she was a policy officer at her country’s Permanent Representation in Brussels,” Buttigieg’s bio reads.

Congratulating Buttigieg on the achievement, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he is proud the Labour Party continues to produce talented politicians who lead important reforms towards a more equal and inclusive society.

“Together with Rebecca and the rest of the Cabinet, I look forward to more work and results,” Abela said.

The full list of European Young Leaders can be accessed here.