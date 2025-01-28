NGO claims two minors have died in Malta SAR

NGO Alarm Phone has said two minors have died making the crossing from Benghazi to Europe in Malta’s Search and Rescue Zone.

The NGO said it was alerted by a group of 25 that left Libya around four days ago.

Alarm Phone also claimed a merchant vessel in the area left the scene after the Maltese Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC) told them they would take care and manage the situation.

“But no rescue is in sight,” the NGO said.

An NGO representative told MaltaToday another merchant vessel is in the area, but its intentions are not yet known to Alarm Phone.

Questions have been sent to the Home Affairs Ministry.