Call issued for two additional magistrates to strengthen judiciary

The Justice Ministry has opened applications for the appointment of two new magistrates, in a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of Malta’s judicial system.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said this initiative is part of the government’s ongoing commitment to reinforce the judiciary and ensure a more effective legal system.

“The investment in the judiciary is continuous. These additional magistrates will enable the chief justice to better assign work, ensuring increased quality and efficiency in our judicial system,” Attard said.

He also said this expansion complements ongoing judicial reforms by ensuring the necessary tools and resources are in place to boost effectiveness and efficiency.

Interested candidates can submit their applications, along with all required documents, to the Secretary of the Judicial Appointments Committee by no later than Friday, 21st February 2025, at 12pm.