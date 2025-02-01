Project Green announces new tree planting scheme with local councils

Project Green is partnering with local councils to plant trees in abandoned roads and areas.

"Through this collaboration, we believe that we can continue to beautify the Maltese landscape, while leaving a positive and lasting impact," Project Green CEO Joseph Cuschieri said.

The agency, established in early 2023, has been working on numerous projects to create and enhance green spaces throughout the country. This new initiative marks another step in Project Green's ambitious seven-year plan to improve Malta's urban environment.

Local councils are invited to identify arterial, secondary, or rural roads, as well as spaces where trees can be planted immediately. Project Green will fund all costs associated with planting trees and shrubs, including watering and maintenance for a period of five years.

The agency insisted this scheme is not intended to replace existing Local Greening Programmes but to complement them.

Cuschieri highlighted the importance of involving local councils in this initiative: “They know the realities and the potential of their respective locality and therefore, they can put forward proposals where this exercise can be done without too much delay."

He also reminded that Project Green is currently working on 120 new projects valued at €350 million, with 20 set to launch this year and another 20 planned for the upcoming three years.

Local councils have until 21 February to submit their proposals via email to [email protected]. Those who do not respond by the deadline will be considered uninterested in participating in this initiative.