Abela says EU must maintain strong relationship with US

Prime Minister Robert Abela has called for the retention of a strong relationship between the EU and the US in light of Donald Trump’s second term and the threat of tariffs.

Abela was speaking during an informal summit of EU leaders in Brussels, where Trump’s presidency was a number of focal points of the discussion.

He noted that the Transatlantic relationship is essential for maintaining commerce as well as global security, adding that Malta is closely monitoring the tariff situation.

“He stated that Malta, as a small state, remains in favour of unshackled markets that don’t negatively impact consumers,” an OPM statement said.

On defence, Abela stressed that any decision on the matter must respect EU Treaties and member states’ policies. On Monday, Abela said he would like a serious discussion on the country's constitutional position on neutrality and whether it reflects Malta’s defence needs.

On Tuesday, Abela stated that the EU should advocate for peace and diplomatic solutions, adding that Malta remains committed to aiding victims of humanitarian tragedies.

The Prime Minister told EU leaders that the bloc shouldn’t focus on military expenditure, but on solutions that ensure stability for different peoples, and that the only way to end conflicts is through discussions.

Abela also met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where he noted that the relationship between Malta and the UK should be further strengthened, namely through the health and pharmaceutical sectors.