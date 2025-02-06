Former Labour deputy leader, MP to chair MTA

Former Labour MP Charles Mangion is expected to be new Malta Tourism Authority chairman.

He will be grilled by parliament’s Public Appointments Committee on Tuesday 11 February.

Mangio will be replacing Gavin Gulia, who served in the role for 11 years, before being unanimously approved as Malta’s ambassador to Poland.

Charles Mangion, born on November 14, 1952, is a Maltese notary and former politician with the Labour Party.

He served as a Member of Parliament from 1987 to 2017, during which he held several key positions. Between 1996 and 1998, Mangion was the Minister for Justice and Local Government.

In 2008, following the resignation of former prime minister Alfred Sant, he briefly assumed the role of Acting Leader of the Opposition until Joseph Muscat was elected as the party leader.

He also served as the party's Deputy Leader for Parliamentary Affairs from 2003 to 2008.

Mangion has held significant roles in various state entities. He was appointed Chairman of Enemalta, Malta's state energy provider, a position he resigned from in 2014 upon his re-election to Parliament. In 2017, he was made Air Malta chairman.