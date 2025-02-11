Cannabis associations to sell resin and rosin later this year

Malta’s cannabis associations will be allowed to sell cannabis resin and rosin, the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) Executive Chairperson Joey Reno Vella confirmed to MaltaToday.

“ARUC is in the process of updating its Directives to permit the distribution of cannabis resin (hash) and similar processed products, such as rosin, through licensed CHRAs. However, it is imperative to highlight that only solvent-free, non-chemical extraction processes will be authorised. The use of solvents and/or chemical agents for the production of cannabis derivatives remains strictly prohibited. Additionally, the conversion of cannabis into oils and tinctures will not be permitted under these amendments,” he said in reply to questions from this newspaper.

Cannabis association members are allowed to buy seven grams of cannabis flower a day, with a monthly limit of 50g. Vella explained that, given the increased potency of cannabis resin and similar products compared to dried cannabis flowers, a standardised equivalency will be introduced to regulate access.

In accordance with scientific assessments, each gram of processed resin or rosin will be considered equivalent to 3g of dried flower.

“Therefore, registered members of CHRAs will be permitted to obtain a maximum of 2g of cannabis resin or rosin per day, as this amount remains within the 7g daily limit,” Vella explained.

The ARUC boss said the regulatory amendment seeks to provide individuals with a safe, controlled, and legally regulated alternative, thereby advancing the harm reduction objectives that underpin the regulatory framework.

“By facilitating access to quality-tested products within a strictly monitored environment, this measure aims to mitigate the risks associated with unregulated market transactions, in line with the objectives and principles of the Cannabis Reform,” he said.

The production of cannabis resin and rosin will be strictly confined to material derived from cannabis plants cultivated by CHRAs in full compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

“CHRAs will be mandated to maintain meticulous records detailing the cultivation process, plant yields, and the subsequent conversion of dried cannabis flower into processed forms. These requirements will be rigorously monitored to ensure full traceability and adherence to the established legal framework,” he said.

Rosin and resin: what are they?

It can be difficult for newcomers to differentiate between rosin and resin, and it doesn’t help that the names are so similar. When it comes down to it, the main difference between rosin and resin lies in the extraction and curing processes used to create each cannabis concentrate.

Both concentrates originate from cannabis plants, but that is the only commonality they share.

Rosin is a solvent-free cannabis extract made by pressing cannabis flower or hash with heat and pressure. This creates a sticky, golden substance rich in cannabinoids. It is usually dabbed, vaped, smoked, or infused into edibles.

Traditional hash resin is compressed cannabis trichomes. Trichomes are small, dome-like glands that coat the leaves and buds of mature cannabis plants; they contain the psychoactive compounds sought by cannabis users, like THC and CBD. They are resinous and oily but also have a glass or crystal-like appearance. Resin is commonly dabbed, vaped, or smoked