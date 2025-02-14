[WATCH] Transport Malta launches Valentine’s Day road safety campaign

Transport Malta has launched a Valentine’s Day campaign to promote road safety.

“Transport Malta is driving it’s commitment on another campaign aimed at promoting more the importance on road safety. For this year’s Valentine’s Day, the Authority is rallying the call for all road users to observe traffic signs and “STOP… in the name of love!”,” the authority said.

The message is designed to outline safer practices and more responsible behaviour on Maltese’s roads.

“The campaign appeals to all road users to garner the fundamental act of stopping for one another as a gesture of love and respect. Moreover, Transport Malta reminds all road users that stopping is not just about obeying the rules but it’s also a way of respecting and loving each other,” it said.

Through this campaign, the Authority seeks to promote safety and empathy making Malta’s roads a safer and more respectful environment for everyone.