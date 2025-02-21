Abela inaugurates E&L Enterprises’ new Ħal Far factory

Prime Minister Robert Abela inaugurated a new factory for E&L Enterprises, which expanded from its existing facility to a new space covering 4,000m² on Friday afternoon.

The investment in the new factory at Ħal Far exceeds €2.6 million and complements another investment made by the company in new machinery. This development was also supported by Malta Enterprise’s assistance schemes, while INDIS allocated the land where the new factory was built, adjacent to the previous one.

In his address, Prime Minister Robert Abela noted the company, which is also entrusted with infrastructure projects in Malta, started as a self-employed family business and has now grown to employ people and expand.

He emphasised that businesses like these are the backbone of the country’s economy and, therefore, deserve full support.

The Prime Minister highlighted that more high-quality investments are being made in Malta.

He stated the manufacturing sector is an area that, through investment, adds value to the economy.

Here, he outlined Malta Enterprise’s strategy, which focuses on supporting investments that prioritise quality over quantity.

He explained that in the past three years, between 2022 and 2024, Malta Enterprise approved investments from Maltese investors amounting to €132 milion.

“The choices being made by Malta Enterprise are strategic in attracting investments that bring advanced technologies,” Abela explained.

He stressed that Maltese investors play a crucial role in creating high-quality careers for young people and, therefore, investment in workers’ skills is also essential.

Abela said this is also addressed in the Malta Labour Migration Policy, which, following a consultation process, is now at the stage of analysing the proposals submitted before moving on to the implementation phase of the measures.

Abela also highlighted the importance of vocational training and the strength of the economy, which continues to attract investment that translates into success.

Managing Director of E&L Enterprises, Joseph Camilleri, thanked the Government for its support and trust in the company’s investment. He explained how continuous training for workers remains a key factor in the company’s success. Before inaugurating this investment, Prime Minister Robert Abela visited the factory, where he observed the new machinery and the company’s operations. He also viewed a structure currently being developed for the Imsida Creek project.