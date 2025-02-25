PN: ‘Abela has become insensitive to drug issues, but we will keep on fighting’

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has slammed the way Prime Minister Robert Abela is handling of the 200kg cannabis heist from an AFM facility, calling him “insensitive” towards to drug issues.

Grech said Abela is indifferent to victims of drugs, whether that be a mother who lost her 17-year-old son to drugs or a man who cannot find employment today due to a drug addiction.

He pointed out that over 48 hours have passed and the stolen 200kg of drugs are probably in the market, causing concern among those victims.

Grech's criticism comes after a major heist at the AFM's Safi Barracks, where 200kg of cannabis was stolen from a secure storage area. The drugs were part of a larger 4,300kg seizure discovered by Customs officials at the Malta Freeport last June.

Grech accused the government of prioritising self-interest over public safety, with Abela only working to protect those in his inner circle.

He also mentioned the recent funeral of Dun Victor Grech, who dedicated his life to alleviating the suffering of drug victims and helping them overcome their addiction. Among those present was the prime minister himself.

Grech said the prime minister’s attendance was hypocritical in light of his inaction on the AFM drugs heist.

He also reiterated the Nationalist Party's calls for the resignation of Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, citing a series of failures on his watch, including the recent drug theft, scandals involving fake ID cards, and issues within the prison system.