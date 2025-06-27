Malta calls for Middle East de-escalation at European Council meeting

During a European Council meeting in Brussels, Malta advocated for de-escalation and a greater commitment to dialogue and peace in the Middle East, leading Malta's contribution to the discussions.

Prime Minister Robert Abela called on the international community to address the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, while also acknowledging the families of hostages taken during the Hamas attacks of 7 October 2023.

Abela pointed out that the escalating conflict in the region is creating significant economic and trade challenges along crucial maritime routes. In response, he stressed the importance of the EU developing a robust contingency plan to mitigate the impacts, reiterating his view that wars invariably threaten citizens' prosperity.

Beyond the immediate crisis in the Middle East, Abela also spoke of the need to speed up discussions on migration, adding that the EU must enhance cooperation with third countries of origin and transit, specifically mentioning Libya.

He noted that the effective return of individuals who are not eligible for asylum is crucial. This topic was also a discussion point in a separate meeting on the sidelines of the meeting, involving the Maltese Prime Minister, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and other EU leaders.

Leaders at the Summit also addressed developments concerning Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Abela recalled that, under Malta's current Presidency of the Council of Europe, an important agreement was signed this week establishing the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

On EU competitiveness, Malta spoke in favour of improved connectivity and accessibility within the Single Market. Abela said that for the EU to bolster its global standing, it must first ensure that the Single Market is people-centric and benefits all citizens.

Abela also called for deeper economic ties with third countries, adding that competitiveness is crucial in the context of ongoing environmental and digital transitions.

Discussions also touched upon other topics, including the situations in Moldova and the Western Balkans.