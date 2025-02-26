Stefan Caruana withdraws from PN secretary general contest

Nationalist Party secretary general contender Stefan Caruana has withdrawn his nomination and will not be contesting the election for the role.

Caruana made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon after informing party leader Bernard Grech of his decision.

A teacher by profession, Caruana is also a local councillor in Gudja. He is the nephew of murdered activist Raymond Caruana, who was gunned down in December 1986 while attending a reception at the PN Gudja club. The murder remains unsolved.

Stefan Caruana justified his withdrawal from the secretary general race by saying he will be a candidate in the next general election.

“I have just met party leader Bernard Grech and informed him that after the developments that took place over the past few days, I will not be contesting the election for secretary general but promised him that I will do whatever possible to help the party win the next general election,” Caruana wrote.

He thanked all those who supported his candidature for the secretary general role and urged activists to continue working to bring about change in the country.

Caruana’s withdrawal means that the post of secretary general will be contested by Charles Bonello, a former aide to then prime minister Lawrence Gonzi, and Santa Lucija councillor Liam Sciberras.

Incumbent Michael Piccinino had announced his decision to step down from secretary general last summer after the June MEP and local elections. He was going to be replaced by Karl Gouder but his sudden demise reopened the contest.

Last week, the PN executive committee was asked by Piccinino to formally kick off the process for an election to fill the post he is vacating.

The secretary general is elected by members of the executive committee.