Abela: End to Ukraine war not achievable without ‘compromises’

Prime Minister Robert Abela said an end to the Ukraine war cannot be reached without “compromises” and said European Union money should no longer be funnelled towards weapons used in wars.

“I hope the EU’s position next week won’t be one of foot-stamping and insisting the only way for the war to end is for Ukraine to win it,” he said. “Let’s be realistic, I don’t think this can ever happen.”

Malta’s neutrality and non-alignment are not up for discussion and serve as an advantage in the country’s efforts to promote peace, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

“Malta has the greatest advantage in this entire scenario due to its principles of neutrality and non-alignment, which will not be touched and are not up for discussion,” he said, referring to the upcoming extraordinary meeting for European leaders which

will be held in Brussels next Thursday.

“Some argue that the war can only end if Ukraine wins, and that the EU must do whatever it takes, including pumping billions of euros into weapons. However, I have never believed this was possible, and I believe it even less now,” he said.

He argued the European Union cannot continue pumping money to supply Ukraine with weapons, as the investment should be used for people, not weapons of war. He also said an end to the war can never be achieved without US intervention.

On Saturday, Foreign Minister Ian Borg said that “Malta is ready to offer a space for peace talks” while discussing the White House spat between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Abela reaffirmed this.

Abela was speaking during an interview on Sunday morning, where he spoke about different topics, including the magisterial inquiry reforms, and the recent drug robbery from the AFM.

When speaking about the recent drug heist, he defended the Armed Forces of Malta and reaffirmed his trust in AFM, despite the theft of 200kg of illegal drugs from the army base.

"I have total confidence in all the corps of our country. Whether it be the police, the Armed Forces, the Civil Protection Department or LESA, I have total confidence in these institutions,” he said.

Abela emphasised three separate investigations were underway: a police investigation, a magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici, and an administrative inquiry headed by retired judge Geoffrey Valencia.

He stressed that those responsible would be held accountable once the inquiries are concluded.

Regarding the reform in magisterial inquiries, the Prime Minister said that after the recent Court decisions rejecting the opening of inquiries requested by former Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi, the need for the change proposed by the Government is being felt more.

He explained how when you have “abusive inquiries” and the Court finds that these were done maliciously, “a deterrent should be introduced, particularly in cases where harm is done to individuals and businesses.”

Abela said that the government also wants to give more rights to victims of accidents and their relatives through the reform. “During an inquiry they remain in the dark, while with the reform they will have the right to know what is happening every six months, the inquiry will close in two years, and when the inquiry ends they will be given a free copy of the procès-verbal.”

Asked about this week’s parliamentary debate, Abela condemned the Opposition's behaviour and the “insults” that some Nationalist MPs made towards the Speaker.

He insisted the Nationalist Party has been taken over by a “clique of people whose extreme behaviour is dictating the Opposition's agenda”, with the PN Leader absent from the scene.

He explained how from the Opposition, “the Nationalist Party is showing how dangerous it is, with aggression that is not at all befitting the highest institution of the country, let alone how much more dangerous it would be if it were in Government one day.”

The Prime Minister spoke about the ongoing discussions about the BCRS scheme and said it is a good initiative to collect plastic bottles, however, he maintained the operator cannot remain indifferent in the service provided, otherwise the Government will intervene to offer solutions.

Abela also spoke about the reforms in protecting the environment, contrasting the government's record on the sector with that of previous administrations, emphasising the investments made in green spaces and air quality.

He also highlighted the implementation of the Sofia Inquiry report recommendations to regulate the construction sector and protect workers and citizens, including introducing new measures such as the 24/7 helpline, free services, and licensing to improve standards.