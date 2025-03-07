Malta to challenge 'artistic censorship' of Eurovision entry, arts minister says
Arts minister Owen Bonnici refers to the prohibition of the word 'kant' as artistic censorship
The Maltese government is set to challenge the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) decision to censor the word “kant” in the country’s Eurovision entry.
Earlier this week the EBU prohibited Malta’s representative in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, Miriana Conte from using the word.
On Friday, arts minister Owen Bonnici called the case an act of artistic censorship and discrimination against the Maltese language.
Bonnici confirmed that Malta will not withdraw from the competition but will take multiple steps to contest the ruling.
Malta serves Kant: Miriana Conte to carry the flag at Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland
Firstly, he said that all future actions will be done as an act of protest against artistic censorship. He added that an internal appeal will be filed under the festival’s regulations in an attempt to overturn the decision.
Lastly, government is exploring legal action in a Swiss court, arguing that the ruling violates the principles of freedom of expression and non-discrimination.
Despite the ruling, Bonnici said that Miriana Conte will still compete in the contest. Bonnici affirmed government’s full support for her and her team, stressing that Malta will not accept any form of language-based censorship.
Conte won the Malta Eurovision Song Contest on 9 February on the strength of the televoting public’s choice.
The song immediately went viral among Eurovision fans for its cheeky wordplay with the phrase ‘serving kant’.
While ‘kant’ means ‘singing’ or ‘chant’ in Maltese, to an English-speaking audience it sounds like an offensive word for the female anatomy, although in some communities it means bold and extravagant.