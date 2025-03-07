Malta to challenge 'artistic censorship' of Eurovision entry, arts minister says

The Maltese government is set to challenge the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) decision to censor the word “kant” in the country’s Eurovision entry.

Earlier this week the EBU prohibited Malta’s representative in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, Miriana Conte from using the word.

On Friday, arts minister Owen Bonnici called the case an act of artistic censorship and discrimination against the Maltese language.

Bonnici confirmed that Malta will not withdraw from the competition but will take multiple steps to contest the ruling.

Firstly, he said that all future actions will be done as an act of protest against artistic censorship. He added that an internal appeal will be filed under the festival’s regulations in an attempt to overturn the decision.