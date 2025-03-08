PN promises to continue shaping policies that empower Maltese women

The Nationalist Party stressed its commitment to gender equality and policies that empower women on International Women’s Day.

On Saturday, PN Leader Bernard Grech, accompanied by his wife AnneMarie Grech and several party officials, met Polly Muscat, a farmer who, alongside her husband, has built a successful agricultural business while balancing family life.

In a statement, the PN referred to Polly, 65, as a testament to the hard work and resilience of Maltese women, having raised three children while also helping to care for her seven grandchildren. The PN acknowledged the contributions of women across different sectors, particularly those who juggle professional and family responsibilities.

PN MPs, including shadow ministers Janice Abela Chetcuti, Graziella Attard Previ, and Toni Bezzina, discussed the party’s ongoing efforts to update policies that support women in achieving a better work-life balance.

They acknowledged that women often bear a disproportionate share of family responsibilities and face disadvantages in equal working conditions.

The PN pledged to implement policies that address gender inequality while respecting the roles women choose to take on. The party stressed the importance of ensuring that women are given the opportunities, dignity, and support they deserve.