Five arrested over 10kg cannabis Pieta bust worth €150,000

Police have arrested five people forming part of a crime group involved in the importation and trafficking of drugs across Europe.

The arrests were made in Pieta on Saturday following a police investigation spanning over several weeks, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

Police officers surrounded a block of apartments in Triq Alfred Craig, Pieta, and proceeded to raid the building. Three men and a woman were arrested, while 10kg of cannabis with a market value of around €150,000 was confiscated.

The male suspects are aged 36, 40 and 44, while the woman is 33-years-old. They are being held under arrest at the Floriana police headquarters and are expected to be charged in court later today infront of Magistrate Marsanne Farrugia.