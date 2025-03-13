New outer breakwater proposed off St Elmo

Valletta’s eastern coastline risks erosion and potential flooding in lower-lying areas from rising sea levels, unless new coastal defences are implemented, an environmental impact assessment concludes.

The study is part of a project proposed by Infrastructure Malta to construct an outer breakwater at St Elmo Point.

Photomontages included in the report confirm that the only visible structure to address these concerns would be an outer breakwater at St Elmo Point.

The project aims to reduce wave impact and coastal erosion along Valletta’s eastern coast by constructing a submerged berm, revetments, and a new breakwater near Fort St Elmo. Without these interventions, wave conditions at the entrance to the Grand Harbour could worsen due to climate change, causing further coastline damage and potential flooding at lower-lying areas like Barriera Wharf.

The two main developments include a submerged berm and two revetments between St Elmo Bridge, Mgerbeb Point, and Barriera Wharf, and a new breakwater at St Elmo Point to protect against waves from the east and northwest.

Following consultations with the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH), the design was adjusted to reduce the impact on Valletta’s historical landscape.

One key change was ensuring that cave entrances along the Mgerbeb coastline remained unobstructed. Additionally, the original design of the berm, which would have extended above sea level, was revised to be fully submerged to reduce visual impact. Studies show that waves from the northeast and east significantly affect the harbour, and the berm and revetments will serve as a secondary defence against these.

Meanwhile, the new breakwater will provide primary protection against strong north-westerly waves entering under the bridge at Fort St Elmo. The improvements are expected to make maritime operations in the Grand Harbour safer while also reducing the long-term effects of erosion on Valletta’s coastline.

Heritage concerns

Moreover, the Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) has raised concerns about the potential impact of the new breakwater at St Elmo Point on views of Valletta, especially from Fort St Angelo, Tigné Point, and cruise ships entering the Grand Harbour.

While the HIA acknowledged the project’s long-term benefits, it recommended lowering the crest height of the new breakwater or replacing it with a submerged berm to minimise its impact on the historic city’s appearance.

However, the EIA pointed out that any redesign would require further studies to ensure that the structure remains effective in protecting the harbour against waves and future sea level rise.

The project will involve the dredging of around 19,400 cubic metres of rock from the seabed near St Elmo. Since this material has a high salt content, it cannot be reused for construction and will need to be disposed of at an offshore spoil ground. While this is considered a negative environmental impact, achieving the project’s goal of strengthening the harbour’s defences is necessary.