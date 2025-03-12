Citrus trees in Xaghra set to be felled after debilitating virus is detected

The Plant Protection Directorate has identified Citrus Tristeza Virus (CTV)-infected trees in the areas of Xagħra and along the Marsalforn route in Gozo.

CTV is a viral disease that affects citrus trees, causing decline, reduced fruit yield, and potential tree death, especially in those grafted onto sour orange rootstock. Symptoms include yellowing leaves, stunted growth, stem pitting, and poor fruit quality. The virus spreads through aphids and infected budwood, with no cure once a tree is infected.

According to information published in the Government Gazette, areas within 500m of where the virus was detected will be placed under contingency measures, as the CTV virus poses a significant threat to the citrus trees of the Maltese Islands.

Infected trees will be marked with identification tags by officials from the Plant Protection Directorate, after which the trees will be destroyed. Individuals in possession of CTV-infected trees will be informed in writing by the Plant Protection Directorate regarding the scheduled destruction of these trees. The destruction of infected trees must be carried out by the owners on the date specified by the Plant Protection Directorate, in the presence of inspectors from the Monitoring and Control Unit. The process involves uprooting, cutting the trees into pieces, and burning them at a designated location within the area of cultivation.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Plant Protection Directorate head Dennis Sciberras said that CTV is a common occurrence in Malta, with isolated detections in garden centres, open fields, and citrus orchards, primarily affecting young citrus plants.

“Although several cases have been identified over the years, the virus has been successfully eradicated through the efforts of the Monitoring and Control Unit. Malta continues to maintain its status as a protected zone, as recognised by Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/2072, which establishes uniform conditions for implementing protective measures against plant pests and includes provisions for protected zones,” he said.

Sciberras also stated that CTV is not harmful to humans and only affects citrus trees.

When asked how the virus enters the islands, he explained that it is introduced through trade, especially via the importation of infected citrus plants or rootstocks.

“Once introduced, the virus can spread locally mainly through aphid vectors, especially the brown citrus aphid (Toxoptera citricida). Aphid vectors recorded in Malta include Aphis gossypii, Aphis spiraecola, and Toxoptera aurantii. Toxoptera citricida has never been reported in the Maltese Islands,” he said.