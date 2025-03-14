PN publishes photos of Malta’s rotting air defence weaponry

Updated at 7:40pm with PL statement

The Nationalist Party has released photos of what it claims is the Armed Forces of Malta’s run-down air defence.

“Government has done nothing to invest in air defence. It also appears that other artillery systems, which until recently were still operational and on which Armed Forces members were regularly trained, have now fallen into complete disrepair,” spokesperson Darren Carabott.

As the European debate centres around whether or not to increase spending on defence, Carabott said Prime Minister Robert Abela’s government is not only inconsistent in its defence policy but is also being exposed as contradictory in its approach to national defence.

He said despite Abela and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri trying to conceal the truth, facts show government spending on Malta’s defence has increased over the past 12 years.

“At EU level, Abela has even agreed and voted to increase funds for European defence and security in light of international developments,” Carabott said.

He said the PN agrees the investment in the AFM should continue to be strengthened, provided it is a serious investment aimed at soldiers and the defence of our country.

“One now understands why Byron Camilleri was reluctant to provide an account in Parliament of the country’s air defence expenditure,” he said.

The PN reiterated its claim that the Government has never had an air defence plan, not even a basic one with properly trained soldiers for potential threats. “Once again, Byron Camilleri and Robert Abela are failing the Maltese people by neglecting investment in national defence and security, which is essential for peace of mind.”

“This lack of investment is also leading to serious and irreparable consequences for our country, such as the recent theft of drugs from the army’s military base. The amount stolen remains uncertain, and its whereabouts are still unknown. Similarly, the two Moroccan nationals who escaped from an aircraft, ran across the airport, and have yet to be found represent another failure that falls under Byron Camilleri’s responsibility,” he said.

Carabott insisted underinvestment in the AFM has led to a collapse in army command.

The PN also raised concerns about issues within the Air Wing and Maritime Squadron, “as well as injustices occurring within the army in general.”

“As long as Byron Camilleri remains in office, he will continue to be seen as a symbol of national insecurity, a responsibility which has now also been assumed by Prime Minister Robert Abela and the entire Government. The Government is failing in security. For these shortcomings in such a critical area, someone must take political responsibility,” he concluded.

PL calls Darren Carabott 'cheap'

In response to the statement, the Labour Party accused the PN of populism and lacking in credibility.

The party said that the artillery seen in the photos were discarded 20 years ago by a PN administration.

"The difference is that the Labour Party in government has invested in every part of the AFM," the party stated, adding that it also invested in AFM staff.

"Darren Carabott is showing how cheap he is, like his leader," the party concluded.