PN likens government to 'bully', accuses it of silencing opposition

In a 3-minute televised comment on NET Television, Grech criticised government for neglecting pressing national issues.

Instead of addressing these concerns in parliament, he argued, the Labour government is using its majority to silence dissent and push through legislation that undermines democracy.

The PN leader pointed to last Sunday’s protest in Valletta, where thousands took to the streets against what he described as a “failed government.”

He accused the Labour administration of disregarding the public by rejecting measures to ease the cost of living crisis, passing laws that shield government officials from criminal inquiries, and now launching what he called an “urgent motion to attack the opposition.”

Earlier this week, government filed a parliamentary motion condemning the opposition's attitude against Speaker Anġlu Farrugia. The motion, which will be debated and voted on by MPs on Monday, also voices solidarity with the Speaker.

It also condemned the “aggressive behaviour” of Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina towards the Speaker. The motion stated Aquilina went to extremes, among other instances, when he called the Speaker “shameless, obscene and incapable of thinking, even telling him he should sit with the government side.”

Grech further argued that even Labour supporters are beginning to lose faith in their own government.

Here he appealed to the public to donate to the PN during Sunday’s fund raising marathon.

The fundraising marathon is being broadcast live on NET Television.