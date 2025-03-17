Alleged fraud victims slam ‘insulting’ police inaction

Clients allegedly defrauded by a furniture company claim they are being denied an opportunity to get their money back by the police.

In 2023, following a legal complaint filed by lawyer Mariah Mula, the police charged Giordano Domenico Perucchini of Estea Furniture with fraud and misappropriation.

After his arraignment, Perucchini was not granted bail and spent four months in jail. The compilation of evidence against him is still ongoing.

The charges were filed following complaints made by customers who alleged that despite paying a deposit for furniture, the company left them in radio silence and did not deliver.

However, when news of the complaint spread, more disgruntled customers started reaching out to Mula, who then filed a second complaint so that they could get their money back.

But this time, the police doors were shut in their faces.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Mula said that following Perucchini’s arraignment, she filed a complaint on behalf of the second group of clients. “I don’t know why they’re not acting; I’ve been chasing them (the police) for a long time,” she said.

Mula explained that when she spoke to the police about their inaction, they still would not proceed with the second complaint, meaning that the clients have no legal way of being refunded their deposits.

The lawyer told this newspaper that her clients’ only other way forward is to challenge the Police Commissioner in court in order to force the police to act on the complaints.

Questions sent to the police about their inaction have remained unanswered.

‘Is that how it’s done in this country?’

Speaking to MaltaToday about her experience, one of the customers who was allegedly defrauded explained that she has been left dumbfounded by the police’s reluctance to act on their complaints.

Jackey, who is a foreign national, explained that her experience with Estea Furniture had started off positively. She said that when she bought a piece of furniture that was in stock, there were no irregularities.

That changed when she sought the business’s services to construct a kitchen for her new flat in Malta. After paying a €3,000 deposit, she said the company started coming up with excuses, and after some time, she discovered that Perrucchini was arrested.

Jackey explained that after filing a complaint through Mula, she was once again left waiting for the police to act. “I’m very curious as to how you can be defrauded, make a report, and the police refuse to take action. Is that how it’s done in this country?”

Her frustration is shared among a number of other clients whose deposits were taken and who came forward after they learned of Perruchini’s arrest.

When asked about the possibility of challenging the Police Commissioner to take action, Jackey noted that she finds it “insulting.”

“So, I have to pay money in order to get the people who are supposed to protect and serve to do their job,” she said.

Jackey acknowledged that being understaffed is not a problem exclusive to the police, however she admitted that the lack of accountability has left her blown away.