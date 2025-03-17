EU must play a more active role in its efforts for peace, Borg tells foreign ministers

Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg called on the European Union to play a more active and coordinated role in ongoing international negotiations for peace and security in Ukraine, in the Middle East and in other neighbouring conflict zones.

“Europe’s ability to shape events in its own neighbourhood depends on its ability to remain credible, reliable, and consistent. We must be able to adapt to realities on the ground. We must take an active and coordinated stance in every situation that presents itself, as part of a wider strategy that sees a joined-up approach,” Malta’s Foreign Minister said.

Borg was participating in this month’s EU Foreign Affairs Council, which discussed the latest developments to end Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the road to peace in the Middle East, as well as EU-US relations.

He welcomed last week’s agreement between the US and Ukraine in Jeddah.

“As avenues towards peace in Ukraine begin to open up, we must remain committed to ensuring this peace is just. It must also safeguard European freedoms and security,” he appealed, as he reiterated Malta’s offer to host peace talks.

Borg stated Europe must also pay close attention to the overlaps with developments in the Middle East, particularly in Iran and Syria, as well as in Africa, with significant focus on Libya and the Sahel.

In this regard, Malta encouraged a more coherent and encompassing strategy that integrates challenges faced in the South, to make sure that security challenges from the East are not transplanted to the South.

During the Council meeting in Brussels, the Deputy Prime Minister also called for the immediate lifting of restrictions on humanitarian aid into Gaza, as he stressed the need to fully implement the ceasefire-hostage agreement.

“The EU’s consistency in upholding the international legal order should also extend to the situation in Gaza and the West Bank. Our EU position is for a two-state solution. Ongoing events in the West Bank and East Jerusalem threaten the essence of this objective. The EU should actively seek cooperation with our Arab partners on the Plan for Gaza. Our contributions should also emphasise our continued support for the Palestinian Authority’s reform process. This should continue unabated, and requires Israel’s cooperation,” he concluded.