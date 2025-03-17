Around 400 CCF officers get €5,000 raise in new collective agreement

A collective agreement signed on Monday will see around 400 Corradino Correctional Facility Officers received a raise of at least €5,000, government announced.

The agreement will cost government €33 million over five years.

The Home Affairs Ministry said in a statement that the collective agreement will improve the officers’ working conditions, improve active-duty allowance, shift allowance and give them better overtime.

It also pointed out that prison guards, under this administration, were given the right to join a trade union, which led to the negotiation of a better collective agreement.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri praised the new collective agreement, commending the correctional officers for being at the centre of government’s reforms in correctional services.