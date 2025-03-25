KM Malta Airlines discontinues Catania flights during winter

KM Malta Airlines has discontinued flights to Catania during the winter season as it has become “commercially unviable.”

Speaking to MaltaToday, a spokesperson for the national airline stated that route is subject to significant competition from low-cost airlines and ferry services. “This competitive landscape has led to consistently low fares that do not cover the costs of operating the route.”

The spokesperson explained that demand for the fare is heavily concentrated on weekends, as passengers depart from Malta on Friday or Saturday mornings and return on later in the weekend,

While these flights may be well-booked in one direction, the spokesperson said that return flights often see weaker performance.

“KM Malta Airlines operates on commercial principles, and as such, we must make difficult but necessary decisions based on economic and financial data.”

The spokesperson clarified that in 2026, the airline plans to operate the Catania route only in peak seasonal months from July to September when demand is at its highest.

News of the route’s cancellation hit some travellers hard.

On Facebook, Sharon Camilleri, who operates tours to Sicily, said she was heartbroken to hear of the news.

Camilleri, who says she can operate tours around the world but had fallen in love with Sicily, told her followers that the business she had built for years is being dismantled in front of her eyes due to the decision.