PN urges Prime Minister to be transparent on defence

The Nationalist Party has called on the Prime Minister to be transparent and consistent, accusing him of “bending the facts” on Malta’s involvement in a military mission in support of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, PN MPs were addressing a press conference a day after Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed that Malta is part of an EU military mission aimed at training and supplying Ukrainian troops.

Abela explained that the AFM member acts as “a liaison officer between the UK, that is running the training, and the EU.”

Addressing the media, PN MP Darren Carabott blasted government’s contradictions on the Ukraine war and EU defence spending. He referenced Abela’s calls for “realism” and claims that Ukraine must make compromises with its invader.

Carabott clarified that the opposition finds no problem with Malta’s role in the military mission.

Alongside Carabott, PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami called out Abela’s constant flip-flopping on defence spending. He said that Abela must decide what exactly he supports, because his current actions are tarnishing Malta’s reputation and weakening its security.

Meanwhile, PN MP Mario DeMarco urged the Prime Minister to state whether he’s on the side of the world order that wants Ukraine to fight for itself, or if he supports those who are ready to give the Ukrainian people what they need to fight off their aggressor.

DeMarco recalled the foreign policy of Maltese Prime Ministers such as Mintoff, stressing that there can be no peace in Europe without peace in the Mediterranean and vice versa.

He urged Abela to ditch political rhetoric and to be transparent about Malta’s work in favour of Ukraine.