Feel like cleaning your car? MET Office says wait until Friday

If you’ve been considering giving your car a wash, the Malta Meteorological Office suggests you hold off until Friday.

With Saharan dust suspended in the air and unsettled weather conditions, the current haze and occasional rain, known as "blood rain," will likely leave a layer of dirt on your car, making a clean-up short-lived.

"An area of low pressure over Algeria, extending to Sicily, is moving eastwards, bringing hazy conditions and blood rain," the MET Office explained.

The dust, which started affecting the region on Saturday 23 March, will continue until a change in the air mass clears the skies by Friday.

Malta has received 41.2 mm of rain so far in March, slightly above the climate norm of 39.7mm. Despite this, the weather is expected to return to more typical conditions throughout the week.

The maximum temperature for March is typically 17.4°C, with the minimum average at 10.9°C. Currently, temperatures are hovering just a few degrees above average, with cooler conditions expected as the unstable weather pattern moves through.

Looking ahead, the weather will remain unsettled with occasional rain and thundery showers. The dust accumulation is expected to clear by Friday, as a change in the air mass will improve visibility.

However, strong winds from the west-northwest are predicted to reach their peak on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with possible warnings for the weekend.

"Strong wind warnings are expected to be issued from tomorrow, Wednesday, to Saturday, and possibly on Monday," the MET Office reported, advising the public to stay updated through their official website for any changes to the forecast.