Nigel Vella appointed Mediterranean Conference Centre CEO

Nigel Vella has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

In a statement on Wednesday, it was announced that Vella will be taking up this role from 1 April replacing Pierre Fenech who will be focusing on his role of Chief Executive Officer at the Institute of Tourism Studies

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Ian Borg congratulated Vella on his new role, encouraging the Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC) to continue providing its services and expertise in the organisation of top-tier conferences and cultural initiatives, as Malta continues to diversify its cultural tourism offering.

In recent years, Vella worked as a consultant within the Ministry for Home Affairs. He also worked as the communications coordinator for the Labour Party.

Vella also sits on the Board of Governors of the Malta Digital Innovation Authority. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Malta