Momentum condemns approved development plan for Fort Chambray

Momentum has condemned the recently approved development plan for Fort Chambray, calling it an unacceptable loss of Gozo’s unique cultural heritage.

"Momentum firmly condemns the approved development plan for Fort Chambray that entails dismantlement of the historic British-era barracks to make place for further construction,” the party said on Sunday.

It added: “This project represents an unacceptable loss of Gozo's unique cultural heritage.”

The demolition and dismantling of the British Barracks, which date back to at least 1895, go against the Fort Chambray Development Brief, which clearly states that the Barracks, along with other historic sites within the Fort, are to be retained, restored and conserved.

The British Barracks is the most iconic building inside the Fort that is first seen when approaching Mġarr Harbour from the sea.

Referring to statements made by made by Nationalist Party MP Alex Borg, the party said “it is deeply concerning that Borg has made misleading statements and promoted historical inaccuracies seemingly to defend or justify this damaging project”.

Momentum insisted on full transparency to establish the factual accuracy surrounding these statements.

It stated that Gozo’s heritage and Malta’s national interest “must be defended against unsustainable development and any attempts to justify such projects through questionable or allegedly false claims.”

The group supports the formal request made to the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, asking for a investigation into Alex Borg's statements about the Fort Chambray development, its history, and the responsibilities related to its restoration.