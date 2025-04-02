BCA launches new communication service for architects

The Building and Construction Authority has launched a new service aimed at boosting communication for architects looking for support in their projects.

Starting on 4 April, architects will be able to schedule in-person meetings with permitting officers to discuss specific concerns related to their files.

"This initiative aims to create a collaborative environment, ensuring that architects can address their queries directly with the officials responsible for permitting decisions," the BCA stated in a press release announcing the launch on Wednesday morning.

The meetings will take place every Friday between 9:00pm and 12:00pm at the BCA offices. This service is intended to provide professionals in the construction sector with an opportunity to resolve complex issues that may not be easily addressed over the phone.

Architects interested in scheduling a meeting are asked to send their requests via email to [email protected]. The BCA emphasised that this service should be used primarily for complex cases, ensuring that the time set for meetings is used effectively.