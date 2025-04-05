Electoral Commission officially confirms Momentum as political party

The Momentum Party has been officially confirmed as a political party by the Electoral Commission.

The party launched last January as its executive committee explained it had been working on independent candidate Arnold Cassola's MEP campaign. Cassola is the chairman and face of the party.

"We are excited to bring Momentum's vision and values to the forefront of Maltese politics and work towards a more beautiful, fairer, and modern Malta for all," party treasurer Carmel Asciak stated.

The party said that it is dedicated to delivering good governance, a just economy, and a flourishing environment through innovative policies and a collaborative approach.

When the party launched earlier this year, Momentum secretary general Mark Camilleri Gambin said that the party is open to collaborate with other parties, as he kept the door open for coalitions. When asked to name which party they had discussed with, no name was given, although Agius had pointed to Cassola's history with ADPD, as he was the party's leader.

When asked on their chances to elect candidates, Agius stated that the party would focus on the 100,000 voters who are currently abstaining from voting.