Activists protest Malta-Israel rugby match

They demand Israel be isolated from international sporting platforms, just as apartheid South Africa once was. In a statement, the activists said that national teams do not simply represent athletic skill as they are an extension of state power and national image.

The activists said that Israel’s sports-washing is hiding the brutal reality faced by Palestinians under its apartheid regime. “While Israeli athletes enjoy unrestricted participation in international events, Palestinian athletes under occupation are routinely denied travel permits, imprisoned, maimed, or even killed.”

They note that the same principles that led to Russia’s swift expulsion from European sporting institutions following its invasion of Ukraine should apply to Israel.

Since October 2023, Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed over 50,000 Palestinians.

Just days ago, 15 Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers were found in a mass grave, executed with close-range bullets to the head by Israeli forces.

“These horrific crimes have been made possible only with the complicity of Western states, which continue to provide Israel with political cover, as well as financial and military support.”

The direct action was conducted by Moviment Graffitti, Ġustizzja għall-Palestina, Watermelon Warriors, Lebanese Advocates, and Youth for Palestine.