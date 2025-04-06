PN says increased transparency needed in addressing Malta’s traffic problems

The Nationalist Party has called for a more consultative and transparent approach in tackling Malta's traffic problems.

"Consultation is necessary," Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said during a political event in Birkirkara. "A new Nationalist government will consult continuously, ensuring decisions are taken wisely and fairly. We cannot allow the current law-of-the-jungle approach to persist."

Grech emphasised the importance of consultation, stricter enforcement, and fair decision-making in addressing the island's traffic and mobility challenges.

This criticism comes in light of criticism by the Nationalist Party on the government's handling of the transport sector after a number of reforms were proposed. Last week, Transport Minister Chris Bonett announced new transport initiatives which are set to be introduced over the next 18 months.

Grech pointed to poorly designed roads and a lack of enforcement, which, he argued, have contributed to unsafe conditions for cyclists and pedestrians, referring to roads such as Triq Buqana and Triq Anton Buttigieg, where the designs have reportedly created risks for vulnerable road users.

The Opposition leader also voiced concerns over the government's approach to taxi sector reforms. He highlighted the rise in Y-plate taxis since 2019, which he claimed had led to operational challenges for traditional taxi drivers. He also raised the issue of regulatory loopholes contributing to this competition imbalance.

During the event, George Vital Zammit, who is responsible for drawing up the Nationalist Party’s electoral programme, called for an inclusive approach to transport reform. "We need to look at transport in a more holistic way," he stated. "The Nationalist Party has been listening to everyone for months to ensure our proposals reflect the realities and needs of Maltese citizens."

The event also saw proposals for innovative transport reforms.

Independent Żebbuġ Mayor Steve Zammit Lupi called for road redesigns and incentives to encourage cycling, while Fiona Cauchi highlighted the daily struggles faced by motorcyclists due to poor infrastructure and lack of enforcement.

Other contributions came from the Ramblers Association, with Ingram Bondin recommending the removal of campaign interventions to make pedestrian pathways safer, and Professor Maria Attard, who stressed the need for long-term planning in transport policies.

Grech concluded by outlining his vision for an inclusive transport reform plan under a Nationalist Party government.

He called for better infrastructure to support cycling and walking, as well as improved public transport services to meet the needs of all residents. Grech proposed stricter enforcement of laws within sectors such as ride-hailing services, and the use of real-time data to monitor compliance.

"We need governance with direction," Grech said. "The government cannot continue managing crises without addressing root causes."

He reaffirmed that consultation would remain at the heart of policymaking, ensuring that all relevant stakeholders, local councils, NGOs, and residents, would have a voice in shaping the future of Malta’s transport system.