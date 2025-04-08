PN tables motion to amend newly introduced environmental regulations

The Nationalist Party has tabled a parliamentary motion calling for amendments to the newly introduced Environmental Permits Regulations.

The PN argued that the framework currently in place is unclear, inefficient, and burdensome both to residents and legitimate operators.

The motion seeks to address shortcomings in the current regulations, particularly in cases where industrial activities such as asphalt plants are located near residential areas. The PN is calling for shorter timeframes for environmental clearances, greater transparency in the decision-making process, and more effective public consultation.

The PN has also raised concern that the new permit structure imposes additional costs on applicants—costs which it says effectively amount to hidden taxes. These, it argues, contradict government’s promise of a tax-free budget and risk discouraging compliance among operators who wish to act within the law.

The motion proposes several key amendments, including the right of appeal for both applicants and third parties, the removal of fees that could act as financial barriers, and the publication of permit conditions subject to public consultation.

The party is also calling for greater investment in and restructuring of the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), warning that the agency currently lacks the capacity to properly implement the new regulations. The motion includes proposals to reinforce ERA’s operational independence and safeguard it from political interference.

PL says PN motion is 'populist'

In response, the Labour Party accused the PN of inconsistency and populism.

“The environment isn’t something you just talk about—it requires action,” the PL said, arguing that the new rules represent a long-overdue reform that strengthens citizens’ rights and brings regulation to polluting sectors that were previously unregulated.

The statement added that the permitting changes addressed issues that had gone unresolved under previous PN administrations, and described the changes as a step forward for environmental protection and community well-being.