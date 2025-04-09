Public consultation on miscarriage leave launched

The government on Wednesday launched a public consultation to discuss the introduction of miscarriage leave.

The process, led by Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul, brought together individuals from different sectors of society.

Participants included members of the medical community, psychologists, psychiatrists, trade unions, employers' associations, and even individuals who had personally experienced a miscarriage and spoken about it openly.

One important fact emerged from these contributions was that although official statistics show that around 300 miscarriages occur annually in Malta, in reality, the number could reach as high as 1,000 each year due to various circumstances that prevent every case from being registered.

“It was for this reason that, on International Women’s Day, the Prime Minister announced that discussions on miscarriage leave had commenced, with the aim of strengthening workers' rights. These discussions are being coordinated by the Parliamentary Secretariat for Social Dialogue,” a ministry statement read.

Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul announced that, in the case of this measure, the government will be covering all financial costs related to its implementation.

“Malta must continue to lead when it comes to safeguarding workers' dignity. This is a national initiative we are undertaking for the benefit of all Maltese and Gozitan couples. The state must show that it stands behind these couples during such difficult moments,” said the Parliamentary Secretary.

He mentioned that discussions are needed on several factors, including whether this leave should also apply to prospective fathers or the second parent in the case of same-sex couples.

Another issue is whether a woman should have the right to keep her pregnancy private and decide when to inform her employer. The same applies to the rights of the employer and how they can ensure a safe working environment when unaware that an employee is expecting a child.

Our ultimate goal is to ensure that no one feels alone during this difficult time. We are committed to creating a policy that supports, assists, and allows adequate time to grieve for those affected. Workers and their families will remain at the heart of our social policy,” concluded Ellul.