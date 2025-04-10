menu

Four Palestinian children arrive in Malta to receive medical care

karl_azzopardi
10 April 2025, 9:15am
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
The children, three boys and one girl, and their family members arrived in the early hours of Thursday (Photo: DOI)
Four Palestinian children from Gaza arrived in Malta to receive medical care, government has announced.

“We will continue offering humanitarian aid while reaffirming our strong commitment to peace,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said in a post on X.

The children, three boys and one girl, and their family members arrived in the early hours of Thursday.

The journey from the Middle East was carried out in the early hours of Thursday morning following a coordinated operation under an initiative implemented through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism, with the involvement of Malta’s Civil Protection Department.

The children will receive medical care from professionals at Mater Dei Hospital, while their relatives are being hosted by the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers (AWAS).

