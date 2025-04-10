Energy ministry announces new solar panel, water heating grants

Maltese and Gozitan households can benefit from enhanced government support to invest in energy-efficient solutions and water-saving technologies at home.

During a media briefing on Thursday, updated schemes aimed at promoting more sustainable, energy-efficient living for private individuals, were announced.

Among the most notable updates is the introduction of a new grant for photovoltaic (PV) panels directly connected to water heating systems, covering 50% of eligible costs up to €700.

This setup allows households to generate electricity exclusively for water heating without affecting their PV meter cap and requires minimal installation work compared to traditional solar water heaters.

Other schemes include a heat pump water heater grant, which has been increased from €1,000 to €1,400, covering 50% of costs, and a solar water heater grant which covers 75% of costs up to €1,400, with an additional €500 maintenance grant after five years.

The application process for these schemes has also been streamlined.

The first step, Part A is now fully automated, allowing for immediate approval when eligibility criteria are met.

REWS is also continuing its support through several ongoing residential schemes:

Cistern restoration grant: 50% of eligible costs, up to €1,000.

Roof insulation and double-glazing grant: 50% of retrofitting costs, capped at €1,000.

Tap water filtration grant: 60% of costs, up to €100.

Reverse Osmosis system grant: covers up to €300, depending on system type.

Minister for Energy Miriam Dalli noted the importance of such initiatives in achieving Malta’s environmental goals while helping households reduce costs.

“We are committed to supporting families in making sustainable choices that are both environmentally and economically sound. These grants are a clear example of how policy can directly improve people’s quality of life while building a more resilient and sustainable country,” Dalli said.

Speaking at the briefing, Marjohn Abela, CEO of REWS, emphasised the importance of these schemes in fostering sustainability and energy efficiency.

“Through these support schemes, we aim to provide households with practical and affordable solutions that encourage the adoption of efficient energy and water conservation. Our objective is to make it easier for individuals to invest in greener alternatives, ultimately reducing reliance on conventional energy sources and promoting a more sustainable future,” he stated.