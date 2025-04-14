Agreement ensures 126,000 sq.m of Bulebel fields will remain agricultural

Government has signed a deal that will see 126,000 sq.m of land in Bulebel remain agricultural instead of being developed into industrial space.

The agreement formally transferred this land from INDIS Malta to the Lands Authority.

In a statement, it was said that the land, apart from its agricultural value, also has cultural value due to the possibility of archaeological remains in the area.

"The Lands Authority will keep this land for agricultural purposes. Although this land was identified for industrial purposes, the agreement between INDIS and the Lands Authority will ensure agricultural use in the future," lands minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said.

Meanwhile, economy minister Silvio Schembri stated that the deal is such that it creates a “balance” between the needs of agriculture and industry.

Żejtun vice-mayor Raymond Caruana welcomed the agreement, saying that it honours a promise that means the lands’ farmers can continue to work the fields.

The land in Bulebel will now be administered by the Lands Authority to ensure ongoing agricultural production.