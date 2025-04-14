BirdLife says illegalities rife ahead of spring hunting season

BirdLife has claimed the illegal hunting of Turtle-doves has been rife over the past days, despite the spring hunting season for the species not yet opening.

“Since the start of BirdLife Malta’s Spring Watch on 10 April, teams have documented daily cases with shots being fired every morning across both islands,” the NGO said.

The NGO also said illegal hunting peaked on Sunday morning in the south of Malta.

It said a Black Stork that appeared in the northwest of Malta was shot at, and has not been seen since.

BirdLife Malta has collected evidence of at least four cases, which are now expected to be prosecuted by the Environmental Protection Unit (EPU). In one of the most serious incidents, a hunter in Bidnija was caught on Sunday after shooting a Turtle-dove with a gun fitted with a silencer. Despite attempting to flee, EPU officers called to the site by BirdLife Malta, retrieved the hidden weapon along with a dead Turtle-dove.

“Unfortunately, a similar case intercepted in the south of Malta could not be addressed by the same EPU team, as they were fully occupied with the Bidnija case,” the NGO said.

The NGO stated police presence over recent days in the countryside has been minimal, with enforcement teams unable to act on all reported illegalities. Reports were also made by the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) and the Malta Ranger Unit (MRU), with whom BirdLife Malta is collaborating continuously.

Officers are expected to increase in number from Monday, in line with the requirement of fielding seven enforcement officers per 1,000 hunting licences.

The Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU) has not published the total number of hunting licences issued, nor their distribution across Malta and Gozo, despite repeated requests for this information. “Calculating on past years one expects over 8,000 hunters meaning at least 56 police officers should be out in the countryside. From experience, BirdLife Malta strongly doubts whether this human resource is available to meet the obligations of this derogation.”

‘Unlawful trapping disguised as research’

BirdLife also pointed out the trapping of Turtle-doves is set to begin under a “supposed research initiative” run by one of the two hunting federations, the FKNK—despite no legislation having been issued to permit this so-called derogation.

“While NGOs remain unaware of what will be permitted, it remains unclear whether enforcement authorities such as the EPU and Gozo Police have even been briefed on the scope of this trapping derogation,” the NGO said. “The practice, framed as scientific research, is yet another veiled attempt to bypass EU law.”

BirdLife Malta is urging the public to remain alert and report any illegalities encountered in the countryside, particularly any signs of trapping, “as it remains unclear whether enforcement authorities have been properly briefed.”

BirdLife Malta is also formally addressing the European Commission, as Malta continues to ignore recommendations from the EU’s own Task Force for the Recovery of Birds to halt Turtle-dove hunting altogether.

“This continued persecution of a species in decline—through both hunting and trapping in 2025—persists while Malta remains under an open infringement procedure on the matter,” the NGO said.

Illegalities are to be reported to 21347645/79255697 or via FB messenger to BirdLife Malta